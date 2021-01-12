WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$137.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.70.

WSP traded down C$1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$120.81. The company had a trading volume of 96,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,134. WSP Global Inc. has a 52 week low of C$59.83 and a 52 week high of C$127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.67. The stock has a market cap of C$13.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.97.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

