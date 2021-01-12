Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Update

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WUHN opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Wuhan General Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

