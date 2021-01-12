X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XFOR. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $520,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.