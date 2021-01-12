XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Short Interest Update

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 517.9% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

XTLB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,100. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.83. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

