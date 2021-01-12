Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

