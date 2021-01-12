YAM v1 Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, YAM v1 has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One YAM v1 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00005518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM v1 has a market cap of $52.52 million and $8,175.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00384417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.54 or 0.04232959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

YAM v1 Token Profile

YAM is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM v1

YAM v1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

