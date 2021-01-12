Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Price Target Increased to C$1.15 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YGR. Raymond James set a C$0.80 target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.36.

Shares of YGR opened at C$0.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie purchased 100,000 shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$44,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$462,962.37. Also, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 75,000 shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at C$252,445.47. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 275,000 shares of company stock worth $141,660.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

