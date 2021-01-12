Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $159,598.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00291739 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00079709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038992 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,696,825 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ycash

