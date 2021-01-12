YENTEN Trading Up 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $41,858.15 and $18.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,581.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.31 or 0.03121103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00393621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.11 or 0.01330511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00552083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00466543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00284138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020680 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.