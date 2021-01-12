Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 375.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.