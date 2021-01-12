Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) will announce sales of $42.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.12 million and the lowest is $41.69 million. Kaleyra reported sales of $35.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full-year sales of $145.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.79 million to $146.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $190.72 million, with estimates ranging from $182.59 million to $198.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $1,352,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at $466,000.

Shares of KLR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.00.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

