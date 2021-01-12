Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $588.62 Million

Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce $588.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $619.57 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $671.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. BidaskClub raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,998,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,593,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,146,000 after acquiring an additional 192,757 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 297,793 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,033,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAR opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.