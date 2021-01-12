Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTEN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Shares of PTEN opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 2,288,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,153 shares during the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

