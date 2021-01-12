Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. Bridge Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bridge Bancorp.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

BDGE stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,992 shares of company stock worth $520,066. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Bancorp (BDGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.