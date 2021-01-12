Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Kinross Gold posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinross Gold.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.