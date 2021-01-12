Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce $16.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Agenus posted sales of $34.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $74.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $80.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.33 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $89.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of AGEN opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Agenus by 573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

