Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post sales of $175.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the lowest is $175.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $176.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $697.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.50 million to $700.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $730.55 million, with estimates ranging from $721.90 million to $738.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

CVLT opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

