Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post sales of $13.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $43.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $44.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $89.06 million, with estimates ranging from $73.70 million to $113.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,856,381.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRON traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,488,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

