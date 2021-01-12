Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report sales of $609.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $613.56 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $602.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.73.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.