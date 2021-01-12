Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Prologis reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prologis stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13. Prologis has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

