Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.06). Terex posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

NYSE TEX opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Terex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Terex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.