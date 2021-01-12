Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce sales of $365.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.00 million and the lowest is $362.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $338.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

