Zacks: Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.16) to ($6.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Umpqua by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Umpqua by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Umpqua by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 369,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

