Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Hold

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brown & Brown’s compelling portfolio with an impressive growth trajectory driven by organic and inorganic initiatives bode well. Buyouts and collaborations enhanced its existing capabilities and extended its geographic foothold. Strategic efforts continue to drive commission and fees. Solid capital position, backed by strong operational environment, places it well for long-term growth. The company’s sturdy performance has been driving cash flow, enabling it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves via dividend hikes and share buybacks. It boasts strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash position. Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, escalating expenses are likely to put a stain on margin expansion. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders' funds.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 10,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,091. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,393,000 after buying an additional 77,269 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

