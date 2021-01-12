Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) to Hold

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

CEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE CEA traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.49.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

