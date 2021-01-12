Zacks Investment Research Lowers A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Sell

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

AMRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $198.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 19,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $570,852.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,885.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,916 shares of company stock worth $1,249,506. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

