Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.69.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.91 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $379.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

