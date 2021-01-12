Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

