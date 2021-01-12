Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

LNDC stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Landec will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Landec by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Landec by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Landec by 894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.