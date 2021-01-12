Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) to Hold

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,294 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,682.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 971,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 632,779 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,192.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 399,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,597,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 342,822 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

