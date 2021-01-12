Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Hold

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pixelworks by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pixelworks by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Pixelworks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

