Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

