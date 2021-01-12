Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Hold

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

CRIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,462. The company has a market capitalization of $588.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Curis by 108.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

