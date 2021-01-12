Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to “Buy”

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 509,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,352. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,996.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $713,688. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,005,000 after purchasing an additional 616,367 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,968 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 451,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 271,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

