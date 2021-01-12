Zacks Investment Research Upgrades W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRA. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.43 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,913,000 after purchasing an additional 546,910 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the third quarter valued at $6,689,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 96,884 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 326.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

