ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.27

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $125.77 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00041229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00373647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.82 or 0.04465140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.