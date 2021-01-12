ZBG Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.55 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One ZBG Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00373660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.80 or 0.04408039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE.

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

ZBG Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

