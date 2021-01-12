Zcash Market Capitalization Hits $1.07 Billion (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $98.26 or 0.00284138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $2.41 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00080594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000079 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,895,500 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

