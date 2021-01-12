Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $415.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.