Zelwin Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Zelwin has a market cap of $270.68 million and $217,633.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Zelwin token can currently be bought for $4.27 or 0.00012854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066141 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,433,009 tokens. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com.

Zelwin Token Trading

Zelwin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.