Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Hits Market Cap of $9,662.97

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $9,662.97 and approximately $47.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00364501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.41 or 0.04311838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.