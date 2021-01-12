Zilla (ZLA) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $124,658.48 and approximately $31,022.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00370468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.33 or 0.04309877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.