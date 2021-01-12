Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $149.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $17,731,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,231,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,739,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $12,105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 607.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 83,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

