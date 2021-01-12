ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) General Counsel Sells $82,680.00 in Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 133,319 shares in the company, valued at $415,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZIOP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 1,416,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,406. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $668.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZIOP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 507.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,580,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,139 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 153.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 757,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 503,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

