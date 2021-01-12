Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18,800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $157.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.