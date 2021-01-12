Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ZDPY opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Zoned Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Get Zoned Properties alerts:

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development and services firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of properties in the United States. It primarily provide specialized real estate services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.