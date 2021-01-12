zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Receives €142.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €142.88 ($168.09).

ZO1 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

ETR:ZO1 opened at €166.40 ($195.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €162.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €152.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. zooplus AG has a 1-year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1-year high of €175.20 ($206.12).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

