Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $198.70 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $212.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $49,070,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock worth $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

