ZumCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $705,626.55 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 81.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $705,626.55 and $5.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

