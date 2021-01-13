-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.03). Aspen Group reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

ASPU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $241.77 million, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Aspen Group news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $161,862.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,004.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 246.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 199,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 55,833 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 372.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.